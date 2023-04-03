WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya seek blessings at Tirupati temple on his birthday; Khushi Kapoor joins

Janhvi Kapoor, who was seen making heads turn at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on Saturday, was spotted at the Tirupati temple in Tirumala with her rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya on Monday. Shikhar is celebrating his birthday today and reportedly, the duo went to the temple to seek blessings on the special occasion. The video has been shared on social media and their fans can't stop gushing over it.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya spotted at the Tirupati temple

In the video, Janhvi is seen sporting a pink and green lehenga while Shikhar has opted for a white dhoti and red stole. They are seen offering prayers at the temple. Janhvi and Shikhar are accompanied by Khushi Kapoor. ANI took to Twitter and shared the video. After seeking blessings, Janhvi and Shikhar are seen leaving the venue while Khushi is seen walking behind. Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared on social media, fans were seen dropping red heart emojis. A while ago, Khushi took to her Instagram story and shared a picture with Shikhar to wish him on his birthday. She shared a picture from the NMACC event and wrote, "Happy birthday" followed by a white heart emoji. The duo looks all things stunning in their chic attires. Have a look:

Work front

Janhvi was last seen in Mili. She is currently busy shooting for Sharan Sharma's Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. She also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s dad Boney Kapoor and rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya's camaraderie is unmissable at NMACC opening