WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor shines bright in yellow as she gives a sneak peek of her makeup room shenanigans

Who isn’t acquainted with Janhvi Kapoor’s hilarious ‘Aksa gang’ reel videos? The actor on numerous occasions left the internet in splits by coming up with quirky and funny dance videos alongside her vanity crew. Now, on Monday, November 22, the Roohi star once again stole the limelight with yet another quirky makeup room video of herself. However, what caught out attention was her peppy attire, which is cosy enough for a lazy day but funky enough to step out in.

In the clip, Janhvi’s makeup crew can be seen getting her ready for what appears to be a scene from her upcoming project. The clapper board emoticon used at the bottom is a testimony to it. While the makeup room clip is cute, what Janhvi chose to wear is even more adorable. Shining bright in yellow, her top is filled with the imprint of the famous cartoon alligator, Tick-tock the crocodile. Be it her red carpet appearance or a busy workday, Janhvi sure knows how to steal the limelight with her quirky ensembles.

This makeup room clip just comes an hour after Janhvi Kapoor announced her next project titled Mr and Mrs Mahi in a short teaser video. The clip indicated that her upcoming movie is based on the sport of cricket. The teaser includes a blue jersey with a cricket ball and introduces Janhvi and Rajkummar as the main leads, Mahendra and Mahima. The upcoming film is all set to release theatrically next year in the month of October.

Apart from this, Janhvi Kapoor has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. She is gearing up to star in Colin D’Cunha directed quasi-sequel to the 2008 film Dostana. Janhvi also has Sidharth Sengupta’s black comedy, Good luck Jerry in the pipeline.

