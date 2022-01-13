WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor spotted for the FIRST TIME after recovering from COVID-19
The video shows Janhvi coming out of the car wearing white pants and multi-colour crop top. She continued to wear a mask and even waved at the shutterbugs. Well, the actress did not wait to pose for them and rather made a quick exit. To note, the actress had written, “Hey guys! So me and my sister tested positive for COVID 19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough and then every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from this virus is to mask up and vaccinate! Take care everyone!!”
Meanwhile, Arjun, Anshula, Rhea, and Karan have also tested negative for COVID-19.
Watch the video here:
Recently, many celebrities have been reported to be tested positive including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and many more. Last year, during the second wave also, many actors including Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, and others were infected by the virus.
