WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor spotted for the FIRST TIME after recovering from COVID-19

Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor had tested positive for the COVID-19 recently. The actress took to her Instagram stories and revealed the news to her fans. They were under home isolation and taking all necessary precautions. Even during those days, the actress was sharing a lot of pictures on her social handle and giving an update about her health to fans. And today, she was spotted for the first time after testing negative. The Roohi actress also waved at the shutterbugs while adhering to the protocols.

The video shows Janhvi coming out of the car wearing white pants and multi-colour crop top. She continued to wear a mask and even waved at the shutterbugs. Well, the actress did not wait to pose for them and rather made a quick exit. To note, the actress had written, “Hey guys! So me and my sister tested positive for COVID 19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough and then every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from this virus is to mask up and vaccinate! Take care everyone!!”

Meanwhile, Arjun, Anshula, Rhea, and Karan have also tested negative for COVID-19.