WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor SPOTTED in a chirpy mood; Actress asks paps ‘Main aapki favourite hu ya…’

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor makes heads turn every time she steps out in the city. The actress ensures she interacts politely with the paparazzi whenever she is spotted by them, and is also often seen obliging her fans with selfies. Janhvi’s humility and kindness are quite evident in videos that surface on the Internet, and fans are always left in awe of her. Janhvi has always been very friendly with the paparazzi, and indulges in some fun banter with them every now and then. Today, the actress was spotted heading for a photoshoot, and she seemed to be in a chirpy, fun mood.

Janhvi Kapoor indulges in fun banter with the paparazzi

On Monday, Janhvi Kapoor was clicked by the paparazzi as she headed for a photoshoot. She was dressed casually in a white crop top paired with light grey joggers. She had her hair tied back in a ponytail and was seen talking on the phone as she made her way to the building. A photographer is heard telling Janhvi, “Aap mere favourite ho,” but got confused and then added, “Main aapka favourite hu.” Amidst the confusion, Janhvi engaged in fun banter, and asked the photographer, “Main aapki favourite hu ya aap mere favourite ho? Dono chalega (Am I your favourite? Or are you my favourite? Both are okay).” She then posed for a few pictures with her fans, before heading for the photoshoot.

Reacting to the video, one Instagram user wrote, “She is a sweetheart,” while another fan dropped heart emojis. Check out the video below!

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

Janhvi Kapoor has some exciting projects in the pipeline. She will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The film will release on October 6, 2023. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi, for which she will be reuniting with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao. Janhvi will also be seen in Koratala Siva’s film, tentatively titled NTR 30.

