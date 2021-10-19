WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor stops dad Boney Kapoor from removing mask for paparazzi

On October 19, Janhvi Kapoor stopped her father Boney Kapoor from taking off his mask while posing for pictures at the Mumbai airport. As she made him put it back on, photographers behind her were heard saying, “Kuch nahi hoga (Nothing will happen).” However, Janhvi asked the paparazzi to not say such things to Boney (galat advice mat dijiye). Before she entered her car, the photographers asked Janhvi to show them her tattoo. “Bohot dekh liya, maine Instagram pe daal diya (You have seen enough of it, I put it up on Instagram),” she told them.

Janhvi was seen donning a casual chic attire, while Boney Kapoor was spotted in a white outfit. The father-daughter duo is keeping busy these days. Janhvi is working on her upcoming venture ‘Mili’ which is being produced by her father Boney Kapoor. Apart from that she has several films lined up including Dharma Productions’ ‘Dostana 2’, ‘Good Luck Jerry’ produced by Aanand L. Rai. 

Watch Here:

Janhvi, recently announcing the wrap of the Good Luck Jerry. She thanked her team and wrote, “I can’t believe it’s a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot. But through all of it, I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting for all of us. I’ll miss all of you - is a massive understatement. And thank you for everything.”

