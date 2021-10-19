WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor stops dad Boney Kapoor from removing mask for paparazzi

On October 19, Janhvi Kapoor stopped her father Boney Kapoor from taking off his mask while posing for pictures at the Mumbai airport. As she made him put it back on, photographers behind her were heard saying, “Kuch nahi hoga (Nothing will happen).” However, Janhvi asked the paparazzi to not say such things to Boney (galat advice mat dijiye). Before she entered her car, the photographers asked Janhvi to show them her tattoo. “Bohot dekh liya, maine Instagram pe daal diya (You have seen enough of it, I put it up on Instagram),” she told them.

Janhvi was seen donning a casual chic attire, while Boney Kapoor was spotted in a white outfit. The father-daughter duo is keeping busy these days. Janhvi is working on her upcoming venture ‘Mili’ which is being produced by her father Boney Kapoor. Apart from that she has several films lined up including Dharma Productions’ ‘Dostana 2’, ‘Good Luck Jerry’ produced by Aanand L. Rai.

