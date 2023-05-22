WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor takes inspiration from Aamir Khan as she gets spotted with a pillow at Mumbai airport

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is often seen making heads turn with her fashion choices. A while ago, the actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport while she jetted off to an undisclosed location. Janhvi looked all things fresh and fashionable in her summery outfit. Interestingly, she was seen carrying a pillow along with her as she made her way to the airport gate. It seems like she is taking serious inspiration from Aamir Khan, who also carries a pillow whenever he takes a flight.

Janhvi Kapoor's pillow diaries

In the video, Janhvi is seen sporting a white and blue flowy dress. Her easy-breezy dress also featured a slit in the front. The actress completed her look with a pair of chic heels, a handbag, minimal makeup and her pillow. Before she entered the gate, the actress flashed a smile for the cameras. Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared online, fans were seen reacting to her airport appearance with the pillow. A fan wrote, "Yes, pillow is important...and the beautiful summery dress." Another fan asked, "Takiya leke kha ja rahe ho?"

Meanwhile, Janhvi is currently busy shooting for her South debut, Devara alongside Jr NTR. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. She recently announced a new film titled Ulajh. The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Meiyang Chang, Rajesh Tailang and Sachin Khedekar in key roles. Janhvi expressed excitement about being a part of the film.

She said in a statement, "When I was approached with the script of Ulajh, it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that. Just as the name of the film suggests, my character and the story, has so many layers, emotions, and parameters, which is challenging and exciting at the same time. I am thrilled for the audience to see me in this new role envisioned by Sudhanshu, who has such a fresh approach towards dealing with this genre."

