WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor is a total nutcase as she hilariously troubles her teammates

Who isn’t acquainted with Janhvi Kapoor’s hilarious ‘Aksa gang’ reel videos? The actor on numerous occasions left the internet in splits by coming up with quirky and funny dance videos alongside her vanity crew. Now, on Friday, October 22, Janhvi Kapoor has given fans a quick sneak peek into how she troubles her entire team in a series of funny behind-the-scenes videos.

The post begins with her dazzling in a gorgeous silver lehenga as she strikes smouldering poses for the camera. However, in a quick second, Janhvi changes her sassy self into a goofy nutcase as she dances hilariously leaving her crew members in splits. Another clip features the star troubling her makeup team as she dolls up for her professional commitments. Contradicting to her videos, Janhvi in her caption promises fans that she is ‘easy to work with’.

Take a look at it here:

This comes just days after Janhvi Kapoor sparkled hotness in a statement sequin dress as she graced Ranveer Singh’s game show, The Big Picture, alongside Sara Ali Khan. Featuring balloon sleeves, her bodycon attire was synched around her waist. The actor accentuated her silver glimmer game with minimal accessories. Meanwhile, wavy hair left open, perfectly lined eyeliner, glossy lips and blushed cheeks rounded off her entire look.

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor last featured in the horror-comedy flick, Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Currently, she has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. She is gearing up to star in Colin D’Cunha directed quasi-sequel to the 2008 film Dostana. Apart from this, she also has Sidharth Sengupta’s black comedy, Good luck Jerry in the pipeline.

ALSO READ| Janhvi Kapoor sparkles hotness in a sequin dress, aces the silver glimmer game