WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in her little black dress and 'flaming hot' heels

Friday night partying with friends has its own separate fanbase. Youngsters absolutely love to indulge in all craziness that the night entails. One of Bollywood’s young celebs, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted with her friends and sister Khushi a few moments back. The ‘Dhadak’ actress is known to make headlines with her jaw-dropping outfits. From her gorgeous sequinned dresses to her hot black dress to elegant gowns, Janhvi knows how to rock her attires. Today was no different, she looked gorgeous as usual. Yet what caught our attention was her extremely unique footwear!

In the video that we caught hold of, Janhvi was in a bodycon short black dress, looking absolutely ravishing and owning every inch of her attire with extreme confidence. The dress had an elaborate back design and Janhvi’s hair was left open in a careless yet pretty way. However, her heels took the crown today - they had a super funky ‘flames’ design which enhanced her look multifold. However, to her credit, she carried the heels absolutely effortlessly. The video showed her walking out of a place and getting into her car.

Check the video HERE:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor has multiple projects in making. She will be next seen in the black comedy Good Luck Jerry by Siddharth Sengupta. Moreover, she has also finished shooting Mili, Helen’s remake which is produced by her dad Boney Kapoor. Her last movie, Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao was also quite a hit amongst the audience.

Also Read: PICS: Janhvi Kapoor's rainy day look is a winner as she gets snapped outside Mohit's Suri's office