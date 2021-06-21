WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor twerks with her 'Aksa gang' in a goofy dance video; Arjun Kapoor reacts

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a cool dance video that features her 'Aksa gang'. Check out the details.

In April, Janhvi Kapoor had shared a cool dance video of herself, grooving to Cardi B’s popular song ‘Up’. In the short clip, the actress was seen performing with her trainer Namrata Purohit. The video instantly went viral and fans of the star lauded her for her killer moves. Janhvi enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles. The actress is one of B-town’s most beloved actresses and fans adore her for her charming and fun loving personality.

Now, Janhvi took to her Instagram handle to share another video of herself. This time, it features her 'Aksa gang'. A few months ago, the actress had shared a series of videos in which she was seen dancing with her team in the Maldives. In the new video, we can see the actress donning a beautiful black coloured dress as she twerks to Sean Paul's hit track Temperature. Janhvi captioned the video, “Aksa gang is back, miss u @mahnaz_kotwal.”

took to the comments section to react to the video in a hilarious way. The actor wrote, "Ummm this needs a separate whole dinner to discuss." Renowned fashion designer Masaba Gupta couldn’t contain her laughter as she watched the video and commented, "I’m dying @vaishnavpraveen @amaker7.”

Take a look:

On the occasion of Father Day, Arjun and Janhvi were seen along with sisters Anshula Kapoor and as they celebrated the special day with Boney Kapoor. The stars took to their social media handles to share photos from the family dinner.

