WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor's candid moments with sister Khushi while in home quarantine is every sibling ever

Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor share some candid moments together amid the COVID-19 lockdown the video of which has gone viral on social media. Check it out.

The COVID-19 lockdown has resulted in people being confined to their homes and resort to quarantine rules including social distancing. The Coronavirus pandemic has adversely hit the entire world because of which lockdowns have become unavoidable. Everyone including our beloved Bollywood celebs has been obliging with the 21-day lockdown period imposed across the country. They have also resorted to different means for making the most of their quarantine period and develop various creative and productive skills in the long run.

Janhvi Kapoor is also spending quality time with her family members amid the lockdown period. Recently, she has shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she is seen spending time with her sister Khushi. The actress hilariously says in the video that’s how Khushi makes sure the former doesn’t go anywhere and spend time with her instead. The camera then focuses on Khushi who then flashes a sweet smile in response to Janhvi’s funny statement.

Check out the video below:

Janhvi and Khushi are seen wearing red and black outfits respectively in the video. On the professional front, Janhvi will be teaming up with Rajkummar Rao in Roohi Afzana. She will then collaborate with Kartik Aaryan for ’s Dostana 2. Janhvi will appear in the titular role of the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She is also a part of Karan Johar’s multi-starrer movie titled Takht co-starring Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Anil Kapoor and others in pivotal roles.

(ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor: 6 Casual outfit ideas to steal from the stylish sisters, Check PHOTOS)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More