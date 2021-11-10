WATCH: Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor’s ‘dessert in the desert’ avatars on quad bikes have netizens going ‘Mashallah’

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor have done it yet again. The Kapoor sisters have their social media game on point. They are quite active on their respective social media handles where they often treat fans to glimpses of their personal and professional lives. From stunning photoshoots and candid selfies to adorable and goofy videos with their loved ones – Janhvi and Khushi have been a part of it all. Keeping up with this trajectory, the siblings yet again took to their Instagram spaces and posted a slew of photographs from their desert trip in Dubai, and friends and fans are going gaga.

A few moments back, Janhvi took to the photo-blogging site and treated fans to a photo dump from her desert safari in Dubai. From the looks of it, the sisters are having a whale of a time on their vacation. In the pictures shared by the Roohi actress, one can see her, Khushi, and their friend, Orhan Awatramani, striking the coolest of poses on quad bikes meant for desert safari in Dubai. Janhvi and Khushi also pose on another swanky-looking vehicle called the dune buggy safari drive.

And if this was not cool enough, the Kapoor sisters are also seen twinning in their chic outfits. Both Janhvi and Khushi are seen donning brown bralettes that they paired with denim shorts, and sneakers. They also have checkered hats on. Sharing the pictures, Janhvi aptly captioned the post as “Dessert in the desert”. Khushi too took to her Instagram space and shared a few pictures and a video from the Dubai safari.

Seeing the pictures, netizens could not help but go “Masahallah” and we can’t agree more.

Take a look:

