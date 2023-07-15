WATCH: Jawan Prevue makes appearance amid Mission: Impossible Dead Recogning in cinema halls; Fans cheer and applaud

Jawan is one of the most highly-anticipated films of 2023. After the massive success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jawan. The highly-anticipated prevue of the film was unveiled on July 10. Recently, the prevue of Atlee-directed Jawan was played in the cinema halls and fans of SRK went gaga over watching a glimpse of his upcoming film.

Jawan Prevue makes appearance amid Mission: Impossible Dead Recogning in cinema halls

Earlier this week, the Jawan prevue was attached to Tom Cruise's latest juggernaut, Mission: Impossible Dead Recognizing Part One. After enthralling the masses with its online release, the makers have given SRK's fans a perfect treat by showcasing Jawan Prevue on the big screen.

Several videos from different parts of the country captured the frenzied reaction of the public as the Jawan preview played on the big screen. Moviegoers were screaming, hooting, clapping, and whistling as Shah Rukh Khan took on the bad guys in a merciless-yet-stylish warning.

Check out fans' reactions:

Recently, the makers of Jawan released the full Jawan Prevue Theme on audio platforms. The music is given by Anirudh Ravichander, and Raja Kumari lent her vocals to the rap.

While Atlee shared a part of the song on Instagram, the full theme is available on audio platforms. In his caption, Jawan director wrote, “The theme that defines JAWAN!@iamsrk @gaurikhan @anirudhofficial @_gauravverma @redchilliesent #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.” Raja Kumari also shared the same video, announcing that Jawan Prevue theme is out now. She wrote, “KING KHAN & KING KUMARI The theme that ignites the fire in #JAWAN! @anirudhofficial."

Jawan will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

