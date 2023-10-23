WATCH: Jaya Bachchan has sweet smile as she speaks with Rani Mukerji at Durga Puja festivities; Netizens react

Jaya Bachchan, the OG of Hindi cinema, was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. She played the role of Dhanalakshmi Randhawa, Rocky's grandma, and nailed it. Today, she made an appearance at a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. And the internet is totally into it! There's a video of her having a good laugh and a giggle-fest with Rani Mukerji, and folks on social media are soaking up her infectious joy.

Jaya Bachchan wears a bright smile as she shares candid moments with Rani at the durga puja pandal

Today, Jaya Bachchan showed up at the Sarbojanin's Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor and a bunch of other celebs joined in the fun. In a video shared by Pinkvilla, Jaya Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, who've shared screen time in Laaga Chunari Mein Daag were deep in conversation, and something got the former cracking up. Take a peek at the video and, just for fun, take a wild guess about what had them in splits!

Jaya Bachchan's joyful moment sparks a deluge of comments

When the video went live, the comments section lit up with a mix of funny and heartwarming messages. One person joked, "Dhanlaxmi Randhawa ke business ka turnover acha hua iss saal… is liye toh muskurayi," while someone else pointed out, "She looks like a lovely person when she smiles." Then, there were the fans chiming in with "Love Jaya Ji" and the one who noted, "Same to same smile hai.... Guddi movie wala."

Kajol and Jaya Bachchan rekindle Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham vibes at durga puja pandal

Last night, Jaya Bachchan made an appearance at the Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, and guess who she ran into? Her Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham co-star, Kajol! The two veteran actresses shared a heartwarming moment as they took some candid snaps and posed for the cameras. Their little reunion was a treat for fans. Not just that, the family squad was in full force too, with Kajol’s mother, Tanuja, her sister, actor Tanishaa, and her son, Yug, adding to the fun and festivities.

