WATCH: Jaya Bachchan poses with Kajol and Yug during Durga Ashtami celebration; Tanuja, Tanishaa Mukerji join

The festive spirit is in full swing across the country, particularly today, Durga Ashtami, a significant day in the Durga Puja festival and Navratri. Bollywood celebrities have wholeheartedly embraced the celebrations, with actress Kajol and her son Yug spotted at a Durga Puja pandal. The veteran star, Jaya Bachchan, graced the occasion as well, joining the festivities alongside Kajol's mother Tanuja and her sister Tanishaa Mukerji.

Jaya Bachchan joins Kajol and family for Durga Puja celebrations

On Sunday, October 22, actress Jaya Bachchan graced a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai, joining Kajol and her son Yug in the festive celebrations. Jaya adorned a vibrant pink and orange saree, while Kajol looked enchanting in a lemon-colored saree paired with a silver blouse. Yug was dressed in a white kurta pyjama. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham co-stars engaged in a lively conversation as they posed for the paparazzi. The family festivities extended to include Kajol’s mother Tanuja and sister Tanishaa Mukerji, who joined them for group photos, creating a heartwarming moment. Have a look:

Kajol also graced yesterday’s festivities adorned in a pink saree. The celebrations also witnessed the presence of other Bollywood stars immersed in the festive spirit. Among them were Rani Mukerji, Esha Deol, Hema Malini, Sushmita Sen, Kiara Advani, and many more, each adding their own touch of glamor and joy to the celebratory occasion.

Kajol and Jaya Bachchan on the work front

Kajol has been making waves in the OTT space with her recent appearance in the anthology Lust Stories 2. Additionally, she took on a role in the legal drama web series, The Trial. Looking ahead, her upcoming projects include Do Patti, a film co-starring Kriti Sanon and directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. Kajol is also set to feature in Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut movie, Sarzameen, directed by Kayoze Irani.

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan made a notable appearance in Karan Johar's directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. In the film, Jaya ji portrayed Ranveer's strict and stern grandmother, earning acclaim for her impactful negative role. She was accompanied by veteran stars Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

ALSO READ: 28 years of DDLJ: Kajol gives shoutout to fans for making her and Shah Rukh Khan's film ‘legacy that lives on’