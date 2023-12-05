WATCH: Jaya Bachchan says ‘don’t shout’ as she poses with Tina Ambani at The Archies special screening

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar brought the upcoming actors of B-town together in their debut movie The Archies. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers organized a star-studded screening in Mumbai. Among other big names from Bollywood, Jaya Bachchan also arrived at grandson Agastya Nanda’s debut film screening with Tina Ambani.

Jaya Bachchan arrives at the screening of grandson Agastya Nanda’s debut film The Archies

Several film stars have gathered today to watch newcomers Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi 'Dot' Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda on the big screen for the first time in The Archies. Among them was veteran actress Jaya Bachchan who came in support of her grandson Agastya. In a video, she can be seen asking the paparazzi to keep quiet as she posed for them with Tina Ambani.

In the video, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress can be seen wearing a beautiful golden-beige kaftan set as she stands next to Tina. As both of them posed for the shutterbugs at the red carpet event, Bachchan asked them to wait and said ‘Don’t shout’. She then smiled at them and got clicked.

Take a look:

Celebs at the starry screening of The Archies

Right from Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh, many other celebs like Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, Rekha, Bobby Deol, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia graced the screening event of The Archies. The cast of the teen musical film also looked dapper. Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor looked ravishing in body-hugging floor-length gowns while Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Agastya Nanda came in black velvet suits.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was bumped to not be present at the screening. Hence, she took to social media and wished the youngsters. She wrote, “Good luck team Archies!! Kill it everyone (hugging face emoji) And my favorite Zoya. Can’t wait to watch (heart and rainbow emojis). So sad to not be there-night shoots. This is only the beginning of an amazing ride!! Lots of love.”

About The Archies

Produced by Tiger Baby Productions and helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the musical comedy film is based on the American comic book of the same name. It is scheduled for release on Netflix on December 7.

