WATCH Jaya Bachchan's EPIC reaction as paps yell and ask to pose at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are adding the finishing touch to their movie promotions as they gear up for the release of the much-awaited Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Ahead of the grand release, the makers of the film held a special screening in Mumbai on July 25. It was a star-studded event as most of the Bollywood celebrities were seen attending the premiere. Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan also graced the event with her daughter Shweta Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan. But what caught fans' attraction was Jaya Ji's epic reaction when the paparazzi yelled and asked her to pose. She was seen sharing a light-humor moment with the paps.

Jaya Bachchan gives epic reaction when paps yell to pose at RRKPK premiere

In the video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Jaya Bachchan was seen arriving at the venue for the special premiere of Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She was looking gorgeous in a red outfit. Jaya Ji opted for a red long midi-dress along with a matching printed long jacket.

While entering the hall, the paparazzi yelled and asked Jaya Bachchan to pose for the cameras. The veteran actress closed her ears with her hands and humorously said, "I'm not deaf chillao mat." She was then seen flashing a cute smile and entered the hall with her daughter and son.

For the special premiere, Abhishek was seen in a blue hoodie and blue denim jeans. He looked super cool in yellow glasses and a blue cap, while Shweta kept it casual in a white tee, jeans, and a jacket.

Check out the video:

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The film marks the first collaboration between Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh. The cast of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. It also marks KJo's return to the director's chair after 7 years. On the other hand, the film becomes Alia and Ranveer's second on-screen collaboration after Gully Boy which was a hit at the box office.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is slated to hit big screens on July 28, 2023.

ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Screening: Alia Bhatt twins with Ranbir; Vicky-Katrina arrive hand-in-hand