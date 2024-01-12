WATCH: Jigra actor Alia Bhatt aces winter fashion in shades of brown; flaunts bright smile at paparazzi

Alia Bhatt has been keeping busy with nurturing her daughter Raha Kapoor and shooting her next film Jirga. As the actress flew to an undisclosed location, she was spotted at Mumbai airport.

Alia Bhatt nailed winter airport fashion in Mumbai

Alia Bhatt has achieved new heights, personally and professionally. Amidst spending time with her one-year-old daughter Raha Kapoor, she is also busy shooting her upcoming projects and managing her business. Recently, the actress was spotted at Mumbai airport, jetting off in style.

In the paparazzi video, the actress looked pretty as she aced winter fashion in her brown-hued ensemble. To enjoy a comfortable and cozy flight, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress donned brown pants with a matching top. She layered it up with a long jacket that had keys embossed on it. Complementing her outfit, she wore beige-hued slippers, carried a tan handbag, and added gold earrings. Flaunting her glowing face with her hair tied in a low bun, she posed for the shutterbugs.

Take a look:

Neetu Kapoor talks about the ‘mini battle’ she has with Alia Bhatt over granddaughter Raha Kapoor

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, Neetu Kapoor graced the couch with Zeenat Aman. During her chat with Karan Johar, the actress revealed the mini fights she has with her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt, and her mother Soni Razdan over granddaughter Raha. “At my home, the baby is growing. I keep instructing the help to tell her to say papa. But Soni says to tell her to say mumma,” she divulged. Interrupting her, KJo laughingly said, “So, you’re having this mini battle.”

Advertisement

The Jugjugg Jeeyo actress continued by saying that one day she went to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia's home and the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress told her, ‘Oh, by the way, she said Mumma.’ Responding to her, Neetu quipped, ‘She didn’t say Mumma but she said mum-mum. So, don’t be so happy.’ The senior actress concluded her story by saying that the little one has started saying ‘nana’ and not ‘dada’ which makes her happy.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Last year, she played the role of Rani Chatterjee in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh which was a box-office success. Soon after, she was seen in the Hollywood movie Heart of Stone. This year, she will be starting with Jigra which she is also co-producing.

ALSO READ: KWK 8: Neetu Kapoor reveals ‘mini battle’ over granddaughter Raha with Alia Bhatt-Soni Razdan; talks about her name