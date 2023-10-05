WATCH: Jigra star Alia Bhatt ditches luxurious vehicle to take jetty for work

Alia Bhatt is considered one of the most talented actresses in the film industry. She has been receiving a lot of praise and appreciation for her latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The National-Award-winning actress is currently busy shooting for her upcoming project Jigra, helmed by Vasan Bala. A while ago, Alia was papped taking a jetty by ditching her luxurious vehicle to reach for work.

Jigra star Alia Bhatt ditches luxurious vehicle to take jetty for work

A video on Instagram shows Alia Bhatt taking a jetty with a group of members as she headed to work. The actress can be seen sporting a super cool look as she wore a white tee and blue trousers. She tied her hair in a neat bun and wore sunglasses. Alia also put on a mask and carried a black handbag. Take a look:

On October 5, Alia dropped a bunch of behind-the-scenes snaps from the sets of her upcoming film Jigra. By sharing the pictures, she informed fans that the filming had started. The actress captioned it, "& we're rolling .. day one of bringing our jigra to life.. stay tuned as we bring to you a piece of our hearts.. fingers and toes crossed for the journey aheaddddddd .. love TEAM JIGRA."

Previously, the RRKPK actress also informed fans that she will be producing the project through her banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions, in collaboration with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. She wrote, “Presenting #Jigra, directed by the extremely talented @vasanbala and produced by @dharmamovies & @eternalsunshineproduction. From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started. Every day is a different day… exciting, challenging (and a little scary)… not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward.”

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla first revealed the news of the project. Jigra is scheduled to hit theaters on September 27, 2024.

ALSO READ: Jigra: Alia Bhatt drops behind-the-scenes PICS as she begins filming for Vasan Bala's directorial