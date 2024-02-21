WATCH: Jigra star Alia Bhatt looks stylish as ever in denim outfit as she's spotted at Mumbai airport

Alia Bhatt, a prominent figure in Bollywood, ventured into production in 2022 with the film Darlings, which garnered positive feedback. Known for her roles in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, she's also involved as an executive producer for the upcoming drama web series Poacher. Recently, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Alia Bhatt spotted exiting the Mumbai airport

Today, on February 20, popular Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was spotted exiting the Mumbai airport. The actress is likely to be leaving for Singapore. Alia turned heads as she donned a stylish green colored denim jacket over her gray-colored outfit.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Alia Bhatt, a prominent figure in Bollywood, ventured into production in 2022 with the film Darlings, which garnered positive feedback. Known for her roles in critically acclaimed films like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, she's also involved as an executive producer for the upcoming drama web series Poacher.

About the Alia Bhatt-backed series Poacher

The web series titled Poacher, crafted, scripted, and helmed by Richie Mehta, an International Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, sheds light on the brutal slaughter of elephants in Kerala's forests. It also delves into the efforts of a dedicated group to uncover the biggest ivory poaching syndicate in Indian records. Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya play pivotal characters in the series, set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

About the Alia Bhatt starrer film Jigra

The movie was first introduced with an engaging video. Alongside the reveal, Alia shared a sincere message expressing, “Presenting #Jigra, directed by the extremely talented @vasanbala and produced by @dharmamovies & @eternalsunshineproduction. From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started. Every day is a different day… exciting, challenging (and a little scary)… not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward.”

Jigra is said to offer an exciting prison escape storyline, focusing on the close relationship between a brother and sister. The highly awaited movie is scheduled to premiere in cinemas on September 27, 2024.

