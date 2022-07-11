WATCH: John Abraham kickstarts shooting for Arun Gopalan's 'Tehran'; Actor unveils FIRST look

John Abraham is surely a busy actor with a number of films lined up in his kitty. He was last seen in Lakshya Raj Anand's action-thriller film, Attack: Part 1 alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh, with Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah in supporting roles. Recently, Dinesh Vijan announced that he is teaming up with John Abraham on a geo-political thriller titled Tehran. The story, written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma, is based on true events with Arun Gopalan as the director.

Now, the Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal actor shared the first look from his upcoming movie and announced that the film has gone on floors today. Taking to his Twitter handle, John wrote: "Lights. Camera. Time for some ACTION! #Tehran shoot begins. Directed by #ArunGopalan and produced by #DineshVijan, #SandeepLeyzell, @ShobhnaYadava. Written by @writish and @ashishpverma.@MaddockFilms @bakemycakefilms" In the video announcement video, the actor features in an intense-looking avatar. Tehran is an action-thriller inspired by true events.

Check out John Abraham's Tehran first look:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, John talked about his upcoming film and it’s very Madras Café meets Batla House meets Parmanu. It’s in the geo-political space and I am so excited to start shooting for Tehran,” he says. John shares that he would be among the first Indian actors to shoot for a feature film in Iran. “I would probably be the first actor out of India to be shooting in Iran. My mom has got 21 cousins in Iran, and I want to take her along because she wants to meet some of them. So I am very excited to be there. It’s an unbelievable story,” he adds.

Apart from Tehran, the actor will be seen next in Pathaan and Ek Villain Returns.

