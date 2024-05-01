WATCH: John Abraham shows kind-hearted gesture by gifting riding shoes worth Rs 22,500 to fan on his birthday

John Abraham is one of the popular actors of Bollywood and needs no introduction. He has always entertained his fans with movies such as Garam Masala, New York, Desi Boyz, Madras Cafe, Satyameva Jayate, and Batla House.

Apart from being a good actor, John is also one of the kindest superstars of his generation. The actor consistently wins the hearts of his fans with his sweet gestures. One such incident is going viral on the Internet and he is again winning hearts.

John Abraham makes the day of his fan by gifting him expensive riding shoes

John Abraham is in the news this time for celebrating the birthday of one of his fans, that too with grand gestures. In a series of tweets on X (formerly known as Twitter) posted by Akshay Kedari, he shared how his favorite actor made his day by celebrating his birthday with him. John also gifted his fan shoes worth Rs 22.5k as a birthday gift.

While sharing the photos of the gift, Akshay tweeted, “@TheJohnAbraham Sir Gifted Me This Premium Italian Riding Shoes On My Bday...Worth Of 22.5K... Thank You So Much Sir”. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Check out the tweets here:

Another fan page also appreciated John Abraham’s big gesture on X (formerly known as Twitter). He tweeted the video of John with his fan as he cuts the cake with him outside his Mumbai office.

Advertisement

While sharing the video, the fan page wrote, “Latest Clip: @TheJohnAbraham Baba Celebrating our JAFCIANS Fan Club Brother @AkshayK10275683 's B'day At His Office. Your Dream Come True Bro & Happy Be Always (smiling emoji) Congratulations brother I couldn't join you I miss you ! Happy Birthday once Again #JohnAbraham For Fans.”

Check the video here:

John Abraham's work front

Speaking about John Abraham’s professional life, the actor has numerous superhit movies in his kitty. John was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan. He garnered praise for his action-packed performances.

The actor will next be seen in Nikhil Advani’s Vedaa, which will be released on July 12 this year and stars Sharvari Wagh in the lead role.

ALSO READ: Heeramandi Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Sanjay Leela Bhansali's big-budget web series