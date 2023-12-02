WATCH: Johny Lever visits ailing actor-director Mehmood Junior, who is suffering from stomach cancer

Veteran actor and filmmaker Naeem Sayyed popularly known as Mehmood Junior is going through a rough patch in his life. The veteran actor is currently battling severe stomach cancer. Standing by his side, legendary comedian Johny Lever also visited the ailing actor and a video of the same has also been going viral on the internet.

A video of legendary comedian Johny Lever has been going viral on the internet. In the video, he is seen visiting the veteran actor Mehmood Junior, who is suffering from Cancer. The comedy legend can be seen motivating the ailing actor.

On the other hand, according to a report published in The Times of India, the veteran actor’s Cancer was detected in November. His close friend Salam Kazi who has been with the actor for past 15 years revealed that Junior Mehmood is being treated at home with his family by his side.

He was quoted as saying, “The cancer was detected only a month ago, and he’s on its fourth stage and has affected his lungs and other parts. Doctors have told us that he only has 40 days, but we all are praying for him.”

In addition to this, Kazi has also stated that Johny Lever who visited Junior Mehmood is ready to extebd assistance, however, the latter has no financial issues. According to Kazi, the veteran actor has bankrolled several Marathi films and earned money from them. Nonetheless, he expressed gratitude towards Johny for being the first person from the film industry to visit them.

“Johny Lever did ask if any help was needed, but Jr Mehmood's children said they are good and taking care, but Johny Lever told them that he was there and only a phone call away,” he was further quoted saying.

About Junior Mehmood and Johny Lever's work front

For the unversed, Junior Mehmood worked as a child artist and then went on to direct Marathi films. He is best recognized for movies like Brahmachari (1968), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Parvarish (1977), and Do Aur Do Paanch (1980).

Legendary comedian Johny Lever who is known for his apt comic timing will be next seen in Welcome To The Jungle, a threequel to the Welcome franchise.