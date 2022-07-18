WATCH: Juhi Chawla celebrates 25 years of Yes Boss with Shah Rukh Khan: Didn’t realise we were making memories

It's been 25 years since Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla starrer Yes Boss was released. The film was directed by Aziz Mirza and also starred Aditya Pancholi, Kashmera Shah, Gulshan Grover and Ashok Saraf in pivotal roles. Produced by Ratan Jain, Yes Boss was one of the most successful films of the year and was declared a super-hit at the box office. On completing 25 years of its release Juhi took to her social media handle to celebrate the success with a compilation of a few scenes from the movie with the popular track Ek Din Aap by Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu playing in the background.

Juhi shared a fan-made video which was edited by an Instagram handle with the name of Juhi Loops. Sharing the clips of the 1997 film, she captioned it: "Didn’t realise we were making memories .. I just knew we were having fun … no words to thank the Yess Boss team enough , Azizji , Shah Rukh , Aditya , Johnnybhai , Sarojji for her choreography , our music directors Jatin-Lalitji, with melodious Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, Abhijeet and soulful lyrics from Javed Akhtarji …. for making such a lovely film watched by millions even today .. and thank you God for these priceless moments in life. Humbled everyday.”

Check out Juhi Chawla's post:

Apart from Yes Boss, Shah Rukh and Juhi have worked in several movies together like Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (1992), Darr (1993), Ram Jaane (1995), Duplicate (1998), Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000), One 2 Ka 4 (2001), Paheli (2005), Bhoothnath (2008) among others. The duo shares a close bond together. Moreover, SRK, and Juhi, are the co-owners of the Indian Premier League's team Kolkata Knight Riders.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Juhi Chawla on Rishi Kapoor's sparkling act in Sharmaji Namkeen; Here's how Ranbir Kapoor reacted