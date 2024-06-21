WATCH: Kajol celebrates World Music Day with funny throwback video of her singing DDLJ song; fan says ‘my love’

Kajol is one of the most beloved actresses in the entertainment industry. She enjoys a huge fan following on her social media accounts and often shares pictures and videos to update fans about her personal life.

On World Music Day today, Juen 21, the actress shared a funny throwback video where she can be seen singing a song from her film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

World Music Day becomes special with Kajol's precious throwback video

A while ago, taking to her Instagram account, Kajol dropped a video. In the clip, we can see the actress singing the song Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko To Pyar Sajna from her and Shah Rukh Khan's film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

She is singing the song by going downstairs on an escalator. Her face beams with joy as she points toward the camera person.

Sharing the video, she penned, "Who needs perfect pitch when you've got this much enthusiasm? #happyworldmusicday

#music #singing #funtimes #pitchperfect."

Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, "My love." Another wrote, "Kajol Ma.am Ki Smile bahut cute hai." "how can you look funny and beautiful at the same time," wrote a third fan. Others were also seen dropping lovely comments as they admired her video.

Kajol drops funny video of herself on World Laughter Day

On May 5, to celebrate World Laughter Day, Kajol shared a video where there are several clips of her tripping on various events. In one clip, she can be seen almost falling at a Durga Puja pandal. One of the glimpses also shows the actress falling off her bicycle while shooting with Shah Rukh Khan on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai sets.

Sharing the video, Kajol captioned it, "After looking through all my pictures I realised I’m astonishingly well behaved in front of the still (camera emoji)! So let’s just take a chill pill and rewatch some videos which have made other people laugh . #worldlaughterday"

Kajol's work front

She will be seen in Do Patti co-starring Kriti Sanon. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, Do Patti is a maiden production of Kanika Dhillon’s Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films. According to the teaser, Kajol and Kriti will be essaying the roles of a cop and a femme fatale respectively. The film also stars Tanvi Azmi and Shaheer Sheikh in pivotal roles. The film will be released on Netflix in 2024.

