WATCH: Kajol crocheting while getting hair and makeup done makes her an ‘iconic queen’; fans react

On multiple occasions, Bollywood actress Kajol has given us a glimpse of enjoying her favorite pastime, which is crocheting. She barely sits idle. But when she has some time in hand, the star decides to put it to good use and create a bespoke garment with her skills.

A while ago, the actress shared how she keeps herself engaged while she gets her hair and makeup done and it’s not by scrolling through social media on her phone. Read on!

Kajol spends her time crocheting inside her vanity van

It’s pretty hard to not acknowledge Bollywood actor Kajol’s presence when she is around. The star likes to chat with the people around and make them laugh with her funny antics. But there are days when all she wants is to listen to her list of go-to soundtracks and indulge in her favorite stress-busting hobby, i.e. crocheting.

On May 14, the Dilwale actor took to social media and showcased to her fans how she keeps herself busy while getting ready for her events or shoots. In the clip, she can be seen sitting on her chair while her hair and makeup team make her look the best. But instead of killing time scrolling through her phone, she took to her crochet hook and yarn to create a beautiful piece of clothing. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Sharing the clip, she penned, “Makeup will come and go. Hair will come and go. But Crochet will live on forever. #partyondude #crochetandme #diyparty.”

Look at how engrossed she is in her hobby:

Soon after she posted that clip, several people came to the comments section, lauding her for being the icon that she is. A user commented, “Only crochet people can understand this concept,” while another penned, “Hayeee Kajol is the most iconic queen respect.”

Another one wrote, “Crocheting is immortal and so is my love for it. Loved to see you crocheting @kajol ma'am.” A fourth penned, “Crocheting is like mafiaa, once you are in there is no way out. Keep going Queen.”

Take a look:

After starring in Lust Stories 2, Kajol wrapped up shooting for films like Sarzameen and Do Patti.

ALSO READ: Did you know Nadeem-Shravan backed out from Shah Rukh Khan’s Baazigar because they didn’t want Kajol in it?