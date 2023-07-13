WATCH: Kajol Devgan flawlessly manages 'high heels' problems like a pro; Take cues

Kajol Devgan is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the film industry. She has been a part of the industry for over three decades now. Apart from her outstanding acting skills, the actress is a fashion inspiration to many. In a recent video, Kajol was seen managing her 'high heel' problems with ease. Take cues from the actress for your next occasion.

Kajol manages 'high heels' problems like a pro

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Kajol was seen making her exit from a studio-type building. She was looking gorgeous in a white loose shirt and a colorful-printed dhoti skirt. While coming down from stairs, the actress held the stair railing to avoid falling as she wore high heels. However, the actress managed herself like a pro as she took little steps to come down.

Before getting into her car, Kajol waved to the paparazzi and flashed a bright smile.

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as the video was shared, fans took to the comments section to praise Kajol for her amazing balance. One wrote, "The OG best actress of our country!" Another commented, "OMG!!!Her beauty kills me." Many fans dropped red hearts and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, Kajol has been receiving praise for her brilliant acting in Lust Stories 2 alongside Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma. She is set to make her OTT debut with the web series The Trial. It is an adaptation of the American courtroom drama The Good Wife. Actor Jisshu Sengupta will be seen playing the role of her husband. The web series is set to release on July 14.

