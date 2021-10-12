Watch: Kajol gets emotional as she meets her uncles after a long time at Durga Puja

Navratri time is going on and this is one of the most auspicious festivals. Kajol and her family regularly celebrate this festival with full energy. But owing to the COVID 19 situation in the country since last year, the festival is celebrated with less fanfare. Every year Kajol, Rani Mukerji and other their family celebrates Durga Puja together. Their pictures go viral on social media. And this year too Kajol was spotted at the Pandal for the celebration.

But the actress was seen getting emotional after meeting her uncle for a long time. She hugged him and was seen talking to him also. Kajol was wearing a hot pink saree with mirror work blouse. She has opted for bold makeup and red lipstick. For accessories, she only wore a necklace and green bangles. Every year, her sarees make a statement and its trend also. Along with her mother Tanuja and sister were not seen.

Kajol is an active social media user and always shares pictures on it. Recently, she gave a glimpse of her mother Tanuja’s birthday celebration. She had written, “The real Tedhi Medhi Crazy amazing woman in my life. Cheerleader to life coach and my best friend. Lucky to be your daughter. I love you mommy. Happy Birthday.”

Watch the video here:

What made #Kajol emotional at the Durga Puja today? pic.twitter.com/eenAWfR8Mb — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) October 12, 2021

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Tribhanga. She will be seen next in a film titled The Last Hurrah, directed by Revathy. The announcement was made recently on social media.

