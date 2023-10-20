WATCH: Kajol glows in stunning yellow saree as she visits Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai

Today, October 20, 2023, marks the sixth day of Durga Puja. The sixth day of Navratri is also known as Shashthi. It evokes the blessings of spiritual knowledge, growth, fertility, peace, and serenity. On this auspicious occasion, Bollywood actress Kajol was spotted visiting a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai to seek blessings from Durga Maa.

Kajol visits Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai

Kajol is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. A video on Instagram shows the actress paying a visit to a Durga Puja pandal in Juhu, Mumbai. She looked gorgeous in a traditional outfit as she opted for a stunning yellow saree. Kajol accessorized with heavy earrings and tied her hair in an elegant bun. The bindi and the red lipstick complimented her outfit amazingly. Watch the video:

On the other hand, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge starring Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan marked its 28th anniversary today. The famous on-screen roles of Raj and Simran are still alive in everyone's hearts. Directed by Aditya Chopra, DDLJ holds a special place in Indian cinema.

On this special day, the actress shared a heartfelt post and shared a picture of her from the film adorned in green to express gratitude to fans and the film. Her heartwarming post read, “Still wearing green but maybe not the same shade.. 28 years later #DDLJ belongs to you guys... All our fans and people who have made it a legacy that lives on far beyond what we could have ever imagined. Big shoutout to all of you.”

She also dropped a photo of the Swiss Cow Bell, a very significant symbol from the film showcasing the autographs of herself, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aditya Chopra. The bell has a line written on it, "Come fall in love… all over again… Forever."

