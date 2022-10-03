WATCH: Kajol, in her element, says 'Mask nikalna padega' to Jaya Bachchan; Latter's reaction is gold

With the festive season around the corner, social media is filled with celebs visiting the Durga Puja pandal and seeking the blessings of Goddess Durga. Earlier today we shared a glimpse of the Brahmastra team Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Mouni Roy visiting a pandal wherein we saw other actors like Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Jaya Bachchan also present. And now a video of Kajol and Jaya is going viral for their cute banter over a mask.

In the video, we can see Kajol who is looking lovely in a peach-coloured saree standing next to Jaya Bachchan. The Guddi actress on the other hand can be seen wearing a white and red saree and has covered her face with a white-coloured face mask. While posing for the paparazzi, Kajol in a funny way can be heard telling Jaya Bachchan ‘mask nikalna padega’, to which Jaya removes her mask and laughs.