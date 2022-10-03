WATCH: Kajol, in her element, says 'Mask nikalna padega' to Jaya Bachchan; Latter's reaction is gold
Kajol and Jaya Bachchan's banter over a mask at the Durga Puja pandal is too cute to handle.
With the festive season around the corner, social media is filled with celebs visiting the Durga Puja pandal and seeking the blessings of Goddess Durga. Earlier today we shared a glimpse of the Brahmastra team Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Mouni Roy visiting a pandal wherein we saw other actors like Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Jaya Bachchan also present. And now a video of Kajol and Jaya is going viral for their cute banter over a mask.
In the video, we can see Kajol who is looking lovely in a peach-coloured saree standing next to Jaya Bachchan. The Guddi actress on the other hand can be seen wearing a white and red saree and has covered her face with a white-coloured face mask. While posing for the paparazzi, Kajol in a funny way can be heard telling Jaya Bachchan ‘mask nikalna padega’, to which Jaya removes her mask and laughs.
Check out the video:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol took to her Instagram handle to announce the release date of her film Salaam Venky. The film is slated to release in the theatres on 9th December 2022. Kajol will also make her digital debut with the Indian adaptation of the American series The Good Wife on Disney+ Hotstar. The teaser of The Good Wife was released a few weeks ago and shows a brief glimpse of Kajol’s character as she walks into the courtroom.
In other news, Kajol recently gave her husband Ajay Devgn a shoutout on social media as he received the National Film Award in the best actor category for his performance in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. “Bringing home two National Awards and looking good is difficult!" she wrote while sharing a photo of Ajay receiving the award.
