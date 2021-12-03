Watch: Kangana Ranaut alleges farmers attacked her car in Punjab; Calls it ‘Shocking behaviour’
Coming back to her video, Kangana, who is clad in a brown coat paired with a sweater, is seen recording the video on her phone. Kangana is heard saying, “Hello everyone, I have just checked out from Himachal Pradesh because my flight got canceled. And as I entered Punjab a mob has attacked my car. They are calling themselves farmers and attacking me even abusing me. They are also threatening me to kill. In the country, this kind of mob lynching is going on in broad daylight. If I did not have any security then what would be the scenario here..this is unbelievable, the situation here is unbelievable. There are so many police but still, my car is not allowed to move. Am I any politician or am I running any party? What is this behaviour. Unbelievable.”
Reportedly, she has been booked under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code, which prohibits "deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs” for her remark.
Take a look at the video here:
On the work front, the actress was last seen in Thalaivii. She is gearing up for her next release Dhaakad in which she will be seen in the role of Agent Agni. The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.
