WATCH: Kangana Ranaut catches up with Arjun Rampal and team for Dhaakad reunion

Kangana Ranaut was lauded for her performance in Thalaivii. While everyone was impressed with her commendable performance, the actor is now set to bring another hit with Dhaakad for her fans. Back in August 2021, actress Kangana Ranaut wrapped up her spy thriller. The film’s first schedule was shot in Madhya Pradesh. Several other parts of the movie were filmed in Budapest. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta in the lead role. Kangana will be seen as Agent Agni in her upcoming actioner opposite Arjun Rampal who will be essaying the role of the antagonist. Interestingly, the film's stunts have been designed by an international team and Tetsuo Nagata, an award-winning Japanese cinematographer has done the camerawork.

On Friday, Kangana Ranaut and her Dhaakad team got together for a sweet reunion. The actress shared a video on her Instagram handle which featured her co-star Arjun Rampal and other team members having a gala time over drinks and dinner. Sharing the video, Kangana added a hashtag Dhaakad reunion.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai and is scheduled to release in April, this year. The supporting cast of the movie includes Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Pardeep Purohit, and Ankit Pachori. Meanwhile, apart from Dhaakad, Kangana has Tejas and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda in her kitty. She will also be making her digital debut as a producer in the film Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the leads. Moreover, she is also set to make her debut on the digital platform with a reality show, ‘LOCK UPP’.

