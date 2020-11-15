WATCH: Kangana Ranaut dances to Kangari song at brother’s wedding reception; Says ‘I love folk music’

Kangana Ranaut recently took to her Twitter handle to share a video from her brother Aksht’s wedding reception wherein she can be seen dancing to a folk song along with family members.

has been sharing all the pictures from her brother Aksht’s wedding festivities. The Bollywood diva and her sister Rangoli Chandel are busy having a gala time at her brother’s wedding. After welcoming their sister-in-law Ritu at home, the actress and her family have hosted a wedding reception for the newlywed couple. A few stunning pictures have been shared from the official account of Kangana wherein the actress can be seen wearing a traditional pahadi attire. Now, the actress has shared a video from the celebration on her Twitter handle.

Kangana can be seen grooving to a Kangari (folk) song along with a few family members in the video. While sharing the same, she writes, “I love folk music of any tradition for that matter, here’s a Kangari song sung by Pahadi artists at my brother’s dham today, meaning is simple....a woman expressing her love for her mother.”

I love folk music of any tradition for that matter, here’s a Kangari song sung by Pahadi artists at my brother’s dham today, meaning is simple....a woman expressing her love for her mother pic.twitter.com/zRdiF4tUYT — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 15, 2020

While sharing several pictures of herself along with the bride and groom, Kangana writes, “Today for Aksht Ritu’s wedding Dham (reception) dressed in traditional pahadi attire…”

On Diwali, Kangana had shared pictures of her sister-in-law’s arrival at her grandparents’ home. While sharing the same on Twitter, the actress wrote, “Mahalakshmi comes to our homes on Diwali, a goddess is also coming to our house on this day, today our sister-in-law is coming to her house for the first time, this ceremony is called andrera (grihapravesh) #HappyDiwali2020.”

Credits :Kangan Ranaut Twitter

