WATCH: Kangana Ranaut grooves with nephew Prithvi as they welcome New Year; Rangoli Chandel shares video

Rangoli Chandel took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming video of Kangana Ranaut dancing with her nephew Prithvi and other kids.
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut rang in the New Year with her family. She began the year by hosting a brunch for the team of her upcoming movie Dhaakad. Now, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel took to Instagram and revealed that the actress was grooving to her song Sadi Gali, from Tanu Weds Manu, with her nephew Prithvi and other children. The adorable video sees Kangana don a pretty white gown. To complete her OOTD, she added pink roses on her hair. 

Kangana’s nephew Prithvi can be seen jumping and dancing around on the couch with other kids. While sharing the same, Rangoli wrote, “Kadi Saddi gali pull ke bhi aaya karo,” followed with a heart emoticon. Soon after she posted the video, Kangana’s fans started pouring in comments on the same. Several dropped heart emoticons, while “Sooooo cuteee.” Another one wrote, “She is adorable.” 

Take a look at Rangoli Chandel’s latest post here:

Earlier today, Kangana shared a video from the team brunch on Twitter. Sharing the same, she wrote, “Hosting a small brunch for my #Dhaakad team, whole team is working tirelessly even through holiday season. Feels so good to be back home. P.S looking at you 2021 be good.” 

On the work front, Kangana will be seen next in Razneesh Ghai’s Dhaakad. She will be also seen in Thalaivi, in which she essays the role of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The film has been directed by AL Vijay.

Credits :Rangoli Chandel Instagram

