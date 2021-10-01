WATCH: Kangana Ranaut meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, gets a coin as a gift

Bollywood Actress met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on October 01. The meeting was an appreciation gesture by the actress for the cooperation shown by the Uttar Pradesh government during her film shoot Tejas. Kangana, who will be seen in the role of an Indian Air Force officer in ‘Tejas’, recently wrapped up the Moradabad schedule of her highly-anticipated flick. Taking to her official social media handle, the actress shared glimpses from her meeting.

Sharing a video she wrote, “It was wonderful to meet Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Aditya Nath ji… He is exceptionally vibrant, genuine and motivating in person…. What a pleasure and privilege to have an audience with this young, fiery and one of the most loved and popular leaders of this nation…” The actress also received a coin that was used at Ramjanm Bhumi Pujan from the Chief Minister. Sharing a picture, Kangana wrote, “I thanked Uttar Pradesh government for their cooperation in our film ( Tejas) shooting and wished Honourable Chief Minister best of luck in his upcoming elections….I emphasised that we had a tapasavi Raja from Uttar Pradesh Shri Ram Chandra and now we have Yogi AdityaNath … May your reign continues Maharaj ji He gifted me a coin which was used at Ram Janm Bhumi Pujan ….What a memorable evening thank you Maharaj ji.”

Watch:



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut) Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was last seen in Thalaivii. The film was released in theatres last month and, also premiered on Netflix in the last week of September. Besides this, Kangana will be seen in Dhaakad and Tejas. She is also working on her production Tiku Weds Sheru that stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead.