WATCH: Kangana Ranaut shares inside videos of her office after BMC team demolishes it to ruins

Kangana Ranaut's videos revealed how the office has been pulled down to ruins by the BMC team blaming illegal constructions. The actress termed it as 'Death of democracy'.
10833 reads Mumbai
News,Kangana Ranaut,BMC
Kangana Ranaut has reached Mumbai amidst a cover of heavy security and soon after her arrival the actress took to Twitter to share inside videos of her office space. The BMC team began demolition at Kangana's Pali Hill office on Wednesday. The actress' videos revealed how the office has been pulled down to ruins by the BMC team owing to illegal constructions. Sharing the videos, Kangana termed it as, "Death of democracy."

Earlier in the day, the actress had tweeted, "There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like."  

