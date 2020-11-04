WATCH: Kangana Ranaut supports Arnab Goswami after arrest, takes a dig at 'Sonia Sena'

Scores of politicians have come out in support of Arnab Goswami as well as actress Kangana Ranaut who shared a video on Twitter. Check it out below.

came out in support of Republic Media Network Editor In Chief Arnab Goswami as he was arrested on Wednesday morning by the Mumbai police. According to the journalist, he was 'beaten' by the cops when they arrived at his residence on Wednesday. Scores of politicians have come out in support of Arnab Goswami including Kangana Ranaut who shared a video on Twitter.

In the video, Kangana can be seen travelling in her car as she says, "I want to ask Maharashtra government that today you went to Arnab Goswami's home, pulled his hair and assaulted him. How many homes will you demolish and how many necks will you strangle? How many hair will you pull? Sonia Sena, how many voices will you stop? These voices will only increase. They have been many who have been hanged for free speech."

She also used the terms 'Penguin' and 'Pappu Sena' while attacking the state government. While sharing the video, she captioned it, "Message for Maharashtra government." Take a look at Kangana's video:

Apart from Kangana, Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted and backed Goswami. He wrote, "Congress and its allies have shamed democracy once again. Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV & Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy. It reminds us of the Emergency. This attack on free press must be and WILL BE OPPOSED."

The television anchor was arrested on Wednesday in a two-year-old suicide case in which investigations were reopened recently by the Mumbai police.

