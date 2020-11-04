  1. Home
  2. entertainment

WATCH: Kangana Ranaut supports Arnab Goswami after arrest, takes a dig at 'Sonia Sena'

Scores of politicians have come out in support of Arnab Goswami as well as actress Kangana Ranaut who shared a video on Twitter. Check it out below.
32991 reads Mumbai Updated: November 4, 2020 12:46 pm
Kangana Ranaut supports Arnab Goswami after arrest.WATCH: Kangana Ranaut supports Arnab Goswami after arrest, takes a dig at 'Sonia Sena'.
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kangana Ranaut came out in support of Republic Media Network Editor In Chief Arnab Goswami as he was arrested on Wednesday morning by the Mumbai police. According to the journalist, he was 'beaten' by the cops when they arrived at his residence on Wednesday. Scores of politicians have come out in support of Arnab Goswami including Kangana Ranaut who shared a video on Twitter. 

In the video, Kangana can be seen travelling in her car as she says, "I want to ask Maharashtra government that today you went to Arnab Goswami's home, pulled his hair and assaulted him. How many homes will you demolish and how many necks will you strangle? How many hair will you pull? Sonia Sena, how many voices will you stop?  These voices will only increase. They have been many who have been hanged for free speech." 

She also used the terms 'Penguin' and 'Pappu Sena' while attacking the state government. While sharing the video, she captioned it, "Message for Maharashtra government." Take a look at Kangana's video: 

Apart from Kangana, Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted and backed Goswami. He wrote, "Congress and its allies have shamed democracy once again. Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV & Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy. It reminds us of the Emergency. This attack on free press must be and WILL BE OPPOSED." 

The television anchor was arrested on Wednesday in a two-year-old suicide case in which investigations were reopened recently by the Mumbai police. 

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut responds to Javed Akhtar's criminal complaint against her; Calls herself a 'sherni'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Kangana Ranaut says she's 'first super humangirl' on screen, reveals weight gain for Thalaivi wasn't easy
Newswrap, November 3: Deepika Padukone's manager's bail, Javed Akhtar's complaint against Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut & Rangoli Chandel dress their traditional best at cousin Vishu's wedding; See PHOTOS
Kangana Ranaut responds to Javed Akhtar's criminal complaint against her; Calls herself a 'sherni'
Kangana Ranaut exudes vintage charm while posing with her nephew at cousin’s wedding; See pics
Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel summoned by Mumbai police; To appear before cops on November 10
Anonymous 31 minutes ago

Niiiiceeeee...good job kangana !

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

India had rotten ,,

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement