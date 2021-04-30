WATCH: Kangana Ranaut warns people who 'cry about India' to 'foreign daddies' amid COVID wave: Your time is up

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a new video warning against people who are trying to hurt the image of the nation internationally amid the COVID 19 second wave. The Thalaivi star voiced her thoughts over it sternly.

Actress is known for being vocal about her thoughts related to all important matters and lately, she has been sharing her take on the COVID 19 situation in India. Now, the Thalaivi star has shared a video message for people who have been crying about India's COVID situation internationally and issued a stern warning to stop. The star took to social media to share a video in which she is seen sitting at her house and expressing her concerns over how other countries are reacting to India's second covid wave.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana shared a video and wrote, "Please watch warning to all those who are going to their foreign daddies to cry about India.... your time is up .." In the video, the Thalaivi actress talks about how photos of corpses burning at cremations landed up on an international magazine. She expressed her discontentment about the same and further questioned why leaders of other nations like Italy, the US and more were not called out when their countries were tackling the COVID waves. With the video, Kangana sent out a strong message to all talking about India internationally.

Take a look at Kangana's video:

Please watch warning to all those who are going to their foreign daddies to cry about India.... your time is up .. pic.twitter.com/pW1lwzip8R — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Kangana also released a video this week where she urged everyone to register themselves for COVID 19 vaccination. The government announced that from May 1 everyone above the age of 18 would be eligible to take the COVID 19 vaccine and hence, Kangana joined others in creating awareness about registration for the same. The actress has been staying at home amid the lockdown in Maharashtra and has been sharing her thoughts on social media. On the work front, Kangana has Thalaivi, Dhaakad and Tejas in the pipeline.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut says Shah Rukh Khan & hers are biggest success stories as Gangster turns 15: Everyday’s a fight

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

Share your comment ×