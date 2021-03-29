WATCH: Kangana Ranaut wishes fans on Holi, announces Vote for Thalaivi campaign ahead of film release.

Wishing fans and followers on the festival of colours, Kangana Ranaut also announced a promotional campaign ahead of Thalaivi's release.

is gearing up for her first release in more than a year and looks like the actress and her team have a solid plan in place. On the occasion of Holi, Kangana took to Twitter to share a video with all her followers and fans. Wishing them on the festival of colours, Kangana also announced a promotional campaign ahead of Thalaivi's release. Just a few days ago, the trailer of Thalaivi released and received some terrific response on social media.

In the video, Kangana revealed that all "promotional decisions" for Thalaivi will be taken by the public. Highlighting how the late Jayalalithaa, on whom the film is based, used to live and work for the people, Kangana said keeping that in mind the team has come up with a campaign which will be decided by her fans, followers and netizens in general.

In true political style, the campaign has been titled 'Vote for Thalaivi' and Kangana urged all her fans and followers to be a part of the campaign. "#HappyHoli2021 #Thalaivi To #VoteForThalaivi, stay tuned #Vijay," she captioned her video.

Check out Kangana Ranaut's video below:

Kangana celebrated Holi with her team and crew in Rajasthan as she shared photos from their fun time. "We are having a working Holi tom but nothing can stop us from pre Holi and Holika celebrations. This is my squad aka my family I wasn’t born with but u choose to keep #HappyHoli #Holika #Happy Holi," Kangana tweeted with a picture.

