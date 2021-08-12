WATCH: Kangana Ranaut wraps up ‘Dhaakad’ shoot, gets three cheers from her team

has finally finished the shooting for her upcoming movie Dhaakad. The actress will be seen alongside Arjun Rampal in the film. The lead actress took to her Instagram handle and shared the news. The Queen star shared a video wherein her team was cheering for her as she wrapped up the project. Emotional Kangana wrote, “It’s a wrap for me… Missing them already” with a sad emoticon followed by hashtag Dhaakad.

Kangana was in the European nation for ‘Dhaakad’ shoot. Recently, the star’s parents travelled from India to visit her and Kangana's mom got her favourite sweet treat- mangoes from her own garden. Sharing the photo Kangana wrote, "Mom quietly removed these two organic mangoes from her hand bag she carried all the way from her garden in the village and gentle placed in my hands and said beta kha lena....nothing sweeter than Mother's love." She was also surprised by her nephew Prithvi at her sets. For the unversed, Kangana will be seen as Agent Agni in her upcoming actioner opposite Arjun Rampal who will be essaying the role of the antagonist. To note, Arjun had already completed his portion of the shoot.

Take a look:

Dhaakad’s first schedule was shot in Madhya Pradesh. It is helmed by Razneesh Ghai. Apart from this, Kangana has quite a few films coming up including ‘Thalaivi’ where she will be seen as J Jayalalithaa with Arvind Swami and other actors. The release date of the film is yet to be announced. She will also appear in ‘Tejas’.