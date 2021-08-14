Karan Boolani spotted outside Rhea Kapoor’s Juhu residence a day ahead of their wedding

In a surprising turn of events, ’s sister, Rhea Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani. Although the wedding is kept a hush affair, it appears that the two have opted for court marriage to begin the new chapter of their lives. The wedding will be seemingly followed by a celebration party at Anil Kapoor’s luxurious Juhu residence. Now, just a day ahead of the wedding, Rhea’s beau was spotted leaving Anil Kapoor’s house.

Karan Boolani sported a plain white t-shirt which was topped with a red shirt. Blue denim jeans and white shoes completed his look. Going by the video, it appears that Boolani was quite in haste as he left his girlfriend’s house. He was quickly seen to be entering his red car as the cameras captured him.

Rhea Kapoor’s sister Sonam who has shifted to the UK with husband Anand Ahuja, recently returned back to her home country. It appears that the Neerja star seemingly came back to attend her sister’s wedding. Speaking of the ceremony, it will be an intimate function, attended by close friends and family members. However, the Kapoor family is yet to make an official announcement about the same.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani have been in a relationship with each other for 13 years. The soon bride-to-be often takes to her Instagram profile to profess her love for Boolani. Last year, on the occasion of his birthday, Rhea penned a mushy note for her ‘man’ that read, “Happy birthday to my growing up partner, the relief that if I never do anything right in my life again I got the most important thing right, to the reason I got a head start to being myself, truly, the love of my life. 13 years of you is not even close to enough. I feel like we just met and I’ve known you forever. #myman.” Details about the wedding are yet-awaited. However, it is reported, that the ceremony will likely be a 2-3 days affair.

ALSO READ| Rhea Kapoor to tie the knot with Karan Boolani: THESE mushy photos show that their bond is unbreakable