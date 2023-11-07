WATCH: Karan Johar and Farah Khan jump to 'looking like a wow' trend with rib-tickling twist; fans react

Karan Johar and Farah Khan share the greatest bond of friendship. From their professional collaborations to their social media presence, the two never fail to serve major friendship goals. Whenever the two reunite, the two are sure to have a gala time and are often seen sharing hilarious moments from their meeting, keeping fans and followers entertained. Now, recently, both the filmmakers jumped on to looking like a wow trend with a rib-tickling twist which has yet again left the internet into splits.

Farah Khan and Karan Johar reprise 'looking like a wow' trend with a twist

Today, on November 7, a while ago, Farah Khan and Karan Johar jointly shared a super-hilarious video of their fun banter as they are the latest ones to jump onto the wow trend but with a twist. The video begins with Farah saying, “I hope Karan is happy with this outfit”, then Karan enters the frame as he says, “OMG! You used to be a Carbie doll, now you are a Barbie doll!” To this, Farah replies, “Amit ji is very upset with you”.

The remark by Farah leaves Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director inquiring the reason about it as he asks, “Why”. Carrying on the hilarious banter, Farah flaunts Karan’s embellished sleeve and replies, “You’ve stolen his Shahenshah outfit” to which KJo quips, “So beautiful so elegant…looking like I don’t know how…Toodles”

Take a look:

Post shared by Karan Johar and Farah Khan left fans in splits

Soon after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop reacting to the post. The video which left everyone in splits led to a fan expressing his desire to demand more reels from the two as he wrote, “Love the reels from both of you. You need to come more together and spread smiles”, another fan commented, “need a farah khan directorial w karan as lead ASAP”.

A third fan wrote, “Hahahahaha I lost it on "Amitji is very upset", “We want @farahkhankunder on Koffee with Karan @karanjohar”, wrote another.

Karan Johar and Farah Khan's Workfront

Karan Johar is currently generating buzz for his much-loved chat show, Koffee With Karan 8. Apart from this, the poster of KJo’s next production, Yoddha starring Sidharth Malhotra has been unveiled today.

The film will release next year on March 15, 2024.

On the other hand, Farah Khan being a multi-faceted got fans grooving with her last choreographed track, Chaleya from Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

