WATCH: Karan Johar asks Farah Khan why she’s ‘scaring COVID’ and the reason will leave you in splits

Karan Johar and Farah Khan are back at it again with their Instagram banter. Both the celebrities share a close bond with each other and their videos on the ‘gram are all the proof we need for the same. Karan and Farah often make fun of each other’s fashion choices and their witty remarks and comebacks make their interaction all the more hilarious. Recently, Farah had made fun of Karan’s chic and trendy eyewear by calling them ‘3D movie glasses’. And now, the filmmaker has taken his revenge on Farah by calling her face shield a ‘fashion disaster’.

Earlier yesterday, Karan took to his Instagram handle and shared a video where he is seen interacting with Farah Khan as he records her. Farah can be seen wearing a tinted protective face shield for COVID-19. As she turns to face Karan, he shrieks and says, “Oh My God! Why are you scaring COVID?” To this Farah replies that she’s just being safe by wearing her tinted face shield. Karan then wittily remarks that he is feeling ‘unsafe sporting this fashion disaster’. Farah then retorts back by showing her designer handbag and says that it was in fact gifted by him. Karan then gets back at her and says “Oh wow! You’re carrying something cool for once!”, as he ends the video.

Click HERE to watch the video.

As soon as Karan Johar posted this video, fans and friends couldn’t keep their calm. They showered the post with a lot of likes and even left laughing emojis in the comments section.

On the work front, Karan Johar is currently heading Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as a director. He is also a judge on the reality show Hunarbaaz alongside Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana to Ahan Shetty: Who was your BEST DRESSED man from the week?