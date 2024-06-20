WATCH: Karan Johar asks son Yash 'the big question' iPad or dad; find out what he picked

Filmmaker Karan Johar often takes to social media to share glimpses of his time with his children, Yash and Roohi. These involve their adorable antics and moments from special occasions, including festivals or events.

Recently, Karan dropped a video in which he asked his son Yash to choose between iPad and dad. Read on to learn what he picked and how KJo reacted.

Karan Johar’s son Yash makes his choice between iPad and dad

Today, June 20, Karan Johar shared an amusing video on his Instagram Stories as he interacted with his son, Yash. The little one was busy surfing his iPad when his father told him, “Yash, I have a question.”

Yash turned his attention to Karan, while his sister Roohi was seen in the background. Karan asked him, “iPad or dad?” Yash cutely answered, “Dada.” But Karan playfully replied, “Oh, such a liar,” which brought a smile to the child’s face.

He captioned the video, "The big question."

Watch the video here!

Earlier, on June 16, Karan Johar shared a special post for his father, Yash Johar, as well as his kids, Yash and Roohi, on the occasion of Father’s Day 2024. He shared a throwback picture with his dad and a cute photo with his children, in which he was seen kissing Roohi’s cheek.

In the caption, Karan penned a sweet note, saying, “Forever using your love, grace, ambition, humility and compassion to guide me in every aspect of my life, papa....specially with Yashi & Roohi #fathersday.”

Karan Johar’s work front

Karan Johar made a return to direction last year with the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The rom-com, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan, received a lot of love from the audience for its story, performances, and music.

On May 25, 2024, Karan gave a special treat to his followers on his birthday. He announced his next directorial venture.

Meanwhile, he is backing many different films under his production house in the future, which include Alia Bhatt’s Jigra, Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri’s Bad Newz, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and more.

