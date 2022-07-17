WATCH: Karan Johar attempts to sing Brahmastra's Kesariya song; Kids Yash and Roohi have EPIC reactions

Karan Johar on Sunday shared an adorable video in which he is seen spending some quality time with his kids Yash and Roohi Johar. The video began with Karan singing Brahmastra song Kesariya when his kids disapproved his singing skills and asked him not to ruin it. “You are ruining the song. It is very new," Roohi said as Yash also shouted ‘stop’ in the most adorable way. When the filmmaker said that he will try singing the song for one last time, the kids not only stopped him but started to make loud noises.

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Karan wrote: “My attempts have met with a very objectionable response! Also don’t miss the last savage like I had to listen to… #kesariya #roohiyashjohar.” As soon as KJo dropped the video, fans and friends flooded his comment section with their hilarious reactions. While Maniesh Paul dropped laughing emojis in the comment section, Shweta Bachchan and Maheep Kapoor dropped a series of red heart emoticons. Parineeti Chopra joked, ‘Hunarbaaz flashback’ whereas Bipasha Basu wrote, ‘Adorable’. Alia Bhatt also reacted to the video and wrote, ‘Hahahahahahaha’.

Click here to see Karan’s post:

Reactions on Karan's video:

Karan often drops the cutest pictures and videos with his kids on social media. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, he shared that he doesn’t think his kids are aware of his profession. He revealed that he plans to show them his 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai when they get a little older. “I don’t think they know I am a filmmaker. They know that I am somebody known, because when we travel and people come to click selfies or recognise you. Or they see my photograph on a poster like they always say ‘Dada we saw your big face on the road.’ I was like they’ve seen a banner so they know I am a little more different than the other parents perhaps. But they’re not quite sure what I do. They haven’t seen anything (his films). I am planning to show them Kuch Kuch Hota Hai when they are about six or seven. Right now, they’re five, so maybe in a year or two I will show them," he told Pinkvilla.

