WATCH: Karan Johar calls Farah Khan ‘down to earth’ & ‘brave’ for her OOTD; Latter has a HILARIOUS reply

Karan Johar has always kept an active presence on social media. The filmmaker often posts photos and videos featuring family, friends, and industry colleagues, thus keeping his fans and followers engaged and entertained. It seems like Karan turns on his camera at random moments, and starts having a candid and fun conversation with the person in front of him. And today, his partner-in-crime, or rather, his ‘subject’ was none other than Farah Khan. A short while ago, Karan posted a video on his social media space, and the exchange between him and Farah is full of jokes and friendly digs at each other.

Karan took to his Instagram handle and posted a short video where he can be seen interacting with Farah Khan, who is reclining on a chair. The video starts with Karan discussing Farah’s sartorial choices of the day, which featured a black shirt, a pair of printed trousers, and big sunglasses. He says, “Oh my god, Farah Khan, what are we wearing?” “It’s the House of Zara meets House of Farah,” replies Farah. Karan says, “Oh! I love it! You’re so DTE.” The Om Shanti Om director then asks, “What is DTE?” “Down-to-earth”, says Karan. Farah then takes a dig at Karan and says, “Now everybody can’t be top-to-bottom Gucci”.

But Karan is not done yet. He then asks, “But what about these glasses? You’re so brave to wear them.” Farah then breaks into a giggle and replies, “You’ll be brave if I remove it and show you,” as she takes her glasses down a bit and gives a glimpse of her eyes. Karan laughs and concludes the video by saying, “Well, Farah, we all love you. You have such a brilliant sense oh humour. I love the way you can be so self-deprecating to yourself,” as he pans the camera towards Farah’s printed pants. “Why do you keep going down my feet?” asks Farah. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director replies, “Because I can’t get over these pants.”

