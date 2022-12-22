WATCH: Karan Johar ‘can’t wait to move in’ to his home designed by Gauri Khan, calls her ‘aesthetic force’

Ace Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and popular interior designer Gauri Khan surely leave no moment to exude friendship goals. They both have been each other’s best friends for a long period of time. In the latest episode of Gauri Khan's show Dream Homes, Karan requested Gauri to design his new home to which the latter gave a next-to-perfect finishing touch.

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan recently took up a project —that aimed to design Karan Johar’s new home. Soon after Gauri completed the project, Karan Johar felt on cloud nine looking at the interiors of his house. He, in the Instagram post shared by Gauri Khan, can be heard saying, “Welcome to my home Gauri. All because of you. I love it. Can’t wait to move in.” Gauri replied by saying, “Thank you.”

Gauri captioned this post: “One of my most cherished projects… this one was dear to my heart because of all that it brought with it… and of course, it represents the OG in the world of glamour - @KaranJohar!”

In this post, Karan also took to the comments section and appreciated the aesthetic sense of Gauri Khan. He wrote, “My home is all YOU!! Couldn’t have asked for a more aesthetic force than you! The best you are Gauri! Love you!.”

This development has been liked by thousands of netizens including Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif.