WATCH: Karan Johar drops glimpse of Sara Ali Khan's Ae Watan Mere Watan's character; pens interesting note

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She is known for her outspoken nature and does not hesitate to speak her heart. The actress is set to be seen in a new avatar as a freedom fighter in the upcoming movie Ae Watan Mere Watan. Now, a while ago, Karan Johar shared a glimpse of Sara's character from the upcoming film and penned an interesting note.

Karan Johar shares Sara Ali Khan's glimpse from Ae Watan Mere Watan

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram and shared a glimpse of Ae Watan Mere Watan starring Sara Ali Khan. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Aazad aawazein, qaid nahi hoti” #AeWatanMereWatanOnPrime, coming soon only on @primevideoin. @apoorva1972 @somenmishra @saraalikhan95 #KannanIyer @darabfarooqui @dharmaticent." Take a look:

Earlier in May this year, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram to share a few photos from the sets of Ae Watan Mere Watan.

The actress who is set to portray the role of Usha Mehta is seen draped in a white cotton saree with a thin black border. Wearing a black leather watch on her right hand, a small black bindi on her forehead, and her hair in a braid, the actress looked very different. In the first picture, the actress is seen sitting in a hand-pulled rickshaw. The second picture has her face covered with a clapboard and only her eyes are visible, and the third picture is with director Kannan Iyer.

Sharing the pictures, Sara wrote, “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." - Mahatma Gandhi. Thank you Kannan sir for choosing me to portray this powerful character; a true personification of strength, dignity, and passion. Some parts stay etched in our souls, and I know I will carry this one with me forever… Jai Bholenath.”

Meanwhile, Ae Watan Mere Watan is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, a company run by Karan Johar.

