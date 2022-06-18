Watch: Karan Johar gets hilariously 'pout-shamed' by his son Yash; Malaika Arora says 'well done'

Karan Johar is a doting father and there are no two ways about this. And among the cutest star kids in Bollywood, his twins Yash Johar and Roohi Johar are by far show stealers on the internet. The director welcomed Yash and Roohi in 2017. They are often seen in videos on the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai filmmaker's Instagram account and have also acquired a massive fan following of their own. Speaking of which, earlier today, KJo shared a new video of his son Yash trolling him for his pout.

In KJo's video, Yash is seen imitating his father's pout. If you follow Karan Johar on Instagram, you'll know how famous his signature pout selfies are! KJo asks Yash, "What don't you like about dad?" Yash is then seen pouting and he says, "I don't like dad doing this kind of pose," In the end, the filmmaker is also seen bursting into laughter. Sharing the video on Instagram, Karan wrote, “I have been pout shamed!!!!!”

Check out Karan Johar's video HERE:

As soon as Karan shared this video, his friends from the industry reacted to it and dropped hilarious comments. Malaika Arora wrote: "Hahahaha Yash cutie well done." Mini Mathur wrote: "Hahahahahahah Yashhhhhhh," adding a heart emoji. Seema Kiran Sajdeh wrote, “Hysterical." Ayushmann Khurrana, Farah Khan, Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet Singh, Shweta Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sophie Choudry, Sanjay Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, and many others also dropped laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is currently awaiting the release of his next production JugJugg Jeeyo, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor,and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. He is also directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. On his 50th birthday recently, he announced his new directorial venture- an action film.

Also Read: Here's what Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi gifted him on his 50th birthday: I had tears coming down my eyes