Watch: Karan Johar gets 'roasted' by kids Yash, Roohi; Pick THIS song over Alia Bhatt, Ranveer's What Jhumka

The second song What Jhumka from Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released on July 12. The song featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The duo stunned netizens with their cool moves. On Sunday, the filmmaker took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of his twins Yash and Roohi Johar. They were seen roasting Karan for not choosing his song What Jhumka. He was expecting them to express their love for his new song but instead, he got roasted by his kids.

Karan Johar shares a fun video of his twins, Yash and Roohi

The video started with Yash and Roohi seated on a couch in casual outfits. They asked their father, “What Jhumka Dada?" to which Karan replied, “What Jhumka? Even I don’t know the answer to that. Should we ask Alia (Bhatt) didi?”. They refused and instead started singing the Baby Shark song. Karan was then heard asking them, “Oh you prefer that song?”. They responded with a 'yes' and Karan ended the video by saying, “Oh God! Toodles.” Karan posted the video on his Instagram story and captioned the video “I have been roasted!” Have a look:

About Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's song What Jhumka

What Jhumka is the second song that has been released from the film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The music has been composed by Pritam and it also has Madan Mohan’s iconic tune and hook line of Jhumka Gira Re. It has been sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi while the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Ranveer and Alia dance to the peppy number. The song has gone viral on social media and the fans have praised the rendition along with the lead couple’s energy and expressions. Previously, the makers had released their first song titled Tum Kya Mile.

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks the return of Karan Johar to the director’s chair after seven years. The film is also releasing in his 25th anniversary year as a filmmaker. Alongside Alia and Ranveer, the film also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles. It is set to hit the theaters on July 28.

