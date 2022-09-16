WATCH: Karan Johar gets teary-eyed on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, says ‘blessed’ to have kids Yash and Roohi

Story: It is rightly said that the bonds shared between a father and his children are unique and special in their own way. Children are always precious to their parents. It is not uncommon for a father to get emotional upon knowing about the love and appreciation being received for his kids. In one such incident, popular filmmaker Karan Johar broke down after witnessing a performance on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa depicting the relationship between KJo and his kids. The dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is receiving magnanimous TRPs nowadays. The show is a hit amongst the masses. The upcoming episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will celebrate family bonds with contestants dedicating their performances to loved ones.

While it can be seen that popular contestants Nia Sharma and Paras Kalnawat will remember their late fathers, Amruta Khanvilkar will perform for her mother. However, it would be Niti Taylor’s performance that steals the limelight and will leave judge Karan Johar in tears. This development got confirmed after a promo shared by Colors TV showed the same. Here, Niti and her choreographer Akash will enact the role of KJo‘s twins Yash and Roohi. They will be seen acting childish about their ‘dadda’. In between the performance, as depicted in the promo, there would also be a few clips played with the twins talking fondly about their father. Seeing the performance, Karan will break down and says that he feels blessed to have Yash and Roohi in his life. Moments after he got emotional, the other judges Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi get up from their seats and console him along with host Maniesh Paul.